Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 13,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,849. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

