PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.
Shares of PNM stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
