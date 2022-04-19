PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

