PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

PNM stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

