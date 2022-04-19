PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.
PNM stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
