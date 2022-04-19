Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Points.com has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.67 million, a P/E ratio of -541.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

