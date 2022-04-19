Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Polaris stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Polaris by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

