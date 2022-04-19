Polaris (PII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY22 guidance at $10.10-$10.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 18,907.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

