Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $410.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a 12 month low of $380.69 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pool by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pool by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

