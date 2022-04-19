Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.99. Popular has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

