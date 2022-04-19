Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 212.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.