Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

