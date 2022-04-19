Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PMP stock opened at GBX 561 ($7.30) on Tuesday. Portmeirion Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 920 ($11.97). The firm has a market cap of £78.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 592.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.
About Portmeirion Group (Get Rating)
