Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMP stock opened at GBX 561 ($7.30) on Tuesday. Portmeirion Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 920 ($11.97). The firm has a market cap of £78.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 592.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

About Portmeirion Group (Get Rating)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.