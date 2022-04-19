Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report $11.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $12.10 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $8.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $49.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $63.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 147,059 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,758,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.32 million, a PE ratio of 156.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

