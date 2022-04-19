Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.32 million, a PE ratio of 156.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

