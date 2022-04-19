Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Potbelly stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

