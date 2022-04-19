Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.