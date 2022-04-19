Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MOTNF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital (Get Rating)
