PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,453. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.