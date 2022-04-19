PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 16,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,453. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.