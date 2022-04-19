Premier Financial (PFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFC. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

