Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

