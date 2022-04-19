PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.83. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $95.47.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,980 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

