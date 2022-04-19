Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -723.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

