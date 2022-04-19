Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $60.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Quality ETF (PSET)
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.