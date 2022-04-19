Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

