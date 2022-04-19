Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

