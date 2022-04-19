Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Shares of Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $48.81.
About Pro Medicus
