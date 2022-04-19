PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

