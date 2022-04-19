Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 101,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,804. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PCSA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
