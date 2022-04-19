Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.01. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.