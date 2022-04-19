Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 15.93. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

