Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

