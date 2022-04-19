Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.38.

PLD stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. Prologis has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Prologis by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Prologis by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

