Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04. Prologis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.38.

PLD opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

