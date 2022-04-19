ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
