ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

