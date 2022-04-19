ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of PRPH opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.01. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

