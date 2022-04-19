ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 369.17% from the company’s previous close.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.85. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

