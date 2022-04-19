ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 369.17% from the company’s previous close.
PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.85. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
