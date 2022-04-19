ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €13.60 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.60 ($14.62) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.75 ($19.09).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €11.08 ($11.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.57. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.69 ($10.42) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($20.43).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.