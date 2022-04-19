Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.