Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
