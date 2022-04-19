Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.