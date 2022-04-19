Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.60.
Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
