Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.60.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

