PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Announces Dividend of $0.96

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.958 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

