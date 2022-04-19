PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Announces Dividend of $0.96

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.958 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.
PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
