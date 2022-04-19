Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $73.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,294,000 after buying an additional 83,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

