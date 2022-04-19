Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 390.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.