Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE PMO opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

