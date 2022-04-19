Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of PPT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

