PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

