PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

NYSE PVH opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

