PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 237 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

LON:PZC opened at GBX 203 ($2.64) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.50 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.39. The firm has a market cap of £870.31 million and a P/E ratio of -169.17.

In other news, insider Valeria Juarez bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($19,028.10). Also, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £10,003.20 ($13,014.83). Insiders have purchased 22,710 shares of company stock worth $4,472,820 in the last ninety days.

About PZ Cussons (Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.