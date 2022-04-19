Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

BAX opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 432.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.