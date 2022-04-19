Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$27.54 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.