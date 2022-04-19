Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Boosted by DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $32.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.81 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $721.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $747.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $683.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

