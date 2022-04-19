Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

ZBH opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.50. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

